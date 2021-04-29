Tata Communications stock slips on muted Q4 earnings

Revenue, at Rs470 crore, was down 3.5% sequentially and below analysts estimates impacted by decline in voice and data business. The former was down 17% quarter-on-quarter and the latter fell by a percent sequentially. Analysts attribute the decline in data revenue to longer deal conversion and execution cycle due to covid-19 and the moderation of UCC (unsolicited commercial communication) traffic. According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the decline in Ebitda margins of the data segment, which forms a chunk of the overall Ebitda, can be attributed to a fall in revenue, coupled with higher marketing expenses and one-time catch up costs.

