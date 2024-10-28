Markets
This Tata company is riding the biggest megatrend today. Will investors gain?
Sonia Boolchandani 9 min read 28 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Tata Power has not only transformed itself into a renewable energy powerhouse but has also positioned itself at the forefront of India's energy transition. As it continues to lead the charge in the energy sector, can it sustain this momentum?
Over the past decade, if there’s one word that has become synonymous with business, it’s “renewables". Every major corporation, big or small, is rushing to claim its share of the green energy pie. But while many have merely dipped their toes, one company has gone all in—Tata Power. It has not only transformed itself into a renewable energy powerhouse but has also positioned itself at the forefront of India's energy transition.
