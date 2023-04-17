Tata company to consider interim dividend. Board meeting fixed on 27th April2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:30 PM IST
- Dividend stock: Board of directors of this Tata group company will consider and approve dividend in its meeting scheduled on 27th April 2023
Dividend stock: The board of directors of one of the Tata group companies Trent is going to consider and approve proposal for dividend payment in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 27th April 2023. The Board will discuss the proposal for dividend payment along with the audited financial results of the company for January to March 2023 quarter.
