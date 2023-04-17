Dividend stock: The board of directors of one of the Tata group companies Trent is going to consider and approve proposal for dividend payment in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 27th April 2023. The Board will discuss the proposal for dividend payment along with the audited financial results of the company for January to March 2023 quarter.

Informing Indian stock market bourses about dividend payment, the dividend stock said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 27th April 2023, inter alia to consider the following: 1] Approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for

the year ended 31st March 2023. 2] Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023."

Trent dividend history

In the year 2022, this dividend paying Tata group stock declared dividend on two occasions — ₹0.60 per share interim dividend in February 2022 and ₹1.10 final dividend in May 2022. In the year 2021, it gave final dividend of ₹0.60 per share and in the year 2020, Trent gave Re 1 per share dividend to its shareholders. Since, 2005, this dividend stock has declared dividend in every year except in 2006.

However, this Tata group stock has no history of issuance of bonus shares but it went through stock split in 1:10 ratio in September 2016. It has a history of issuing rights and preferential shares as well.

Trent share price history

Trend share price has remained under the sell off heat after climbing to life-time high of ₹1,566 per share in November 2022. In last one year, this Tata group stock has delivered more than 10 per cent return but in last six months, this Tata group retail company's stock price has shed over 1.50 per cent while in YTD time, it has given one per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last five years, this Tata group stock has delivered multibagger return by rising to the tune of 300 per cent in this time.