Tata company to consider interim dividend. Board meeting fixed on 27th April

Trent share price history

Trend share price has remained under the sell off heat after climbing to life-time high of ₹1,566 per share in November 2022. In last one year, this Tata group stock has delivered more than 10 per cent return but in last six months, this Tata group retail company's stock price has shed over 1.50 per cent while in YTD time, it has given one per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last five years, this Tata group stock has delivered multibagger return by rising to the tune of 300 per cent in this time.