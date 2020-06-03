Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were down -0.50% at 10:32 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded -0.50% lower at ₹2036.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹7,64,266.95 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, INFY fell 0.39%, WIPRO fell 1.2%, and HCLTECH rose 0.66%.

At day's low, Tata Consultancy Services shares fell as much as -1.33% to ₹2019.60, after opening at ₹2047.15. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at ₹2046.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2019.60 to ₹2064.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2081.00 while in the last week, between ₹1962.90 to ₹2081.00. 0.32 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of ₹33222.0 crore and profits of ₹8227.0 crore.

