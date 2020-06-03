Tata Consultancy Services share price down 0.5% at 10:32 today

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2081.00 while in the last week, between ₹1962.90 to ₹2081.00. 0.32 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.