Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were down -1.78% at 09:34 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded -1.78% lower at ₹2056.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹7,71,696.68 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.01% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, INFY fell 0.64%, WIPRO rose 0.09%, and HCLTECH rose 0.1%.

At day's low, Tata Consultancy Services shares fell as much as -2.32% to ₹2045.40, after opening at ₹2093.90. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at ₹2093.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2045.40 to ₹2094.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2100.00 while in the last week, between ₹1982.00 to ₹2100.00. 0.17 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of ₹33222.0 crore and profits of ₹8227.0 crore.

