Tata Consultancy Services share price down 1.71% at 10:31 today
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were down -1.71% at 10:31 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Tata Consultancy Services share price down 1.71% at 10:31 today

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42%.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were down -1.71% at 10:31 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded -1.71% lower at 2058.00, giving it a market capitalization of 7,72,240.77 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were down -1.71% at 10:31 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded -1.71% lower at 2058.00, giving it a market capitalization of 7,72,240.77 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.7%. Among related stocks, INFY fell 0.45%, WIPRO fell 0.25%, and HCLTECH fell 0.29%.

At day's low, Tata Consultancy Services shares fell as much as -2.53% to 2040.90, after opening at 2093.90. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at 2093.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2040.90 to 2094.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of 2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of 1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of 1867.00 to 2100.00 while in the last week, between 1982.00 to 2100.00. 0.38 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of 33222.0 crore and profits of 8227.0 crore.

