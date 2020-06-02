Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were up +0.37% at 14:33 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded +0.37% higher at ₹2052.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹7,70,495.91 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.34% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, INFY rose 1.09%, WIPRO rose 1.23%, and HCLTECH rose 0.9%.

At day's high, Tata Consultancy Services shares rose as much as 1.78% to ₹2081.00, after opening at ₹2054.90. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at ₹2044.65 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2040.00 to ₹2081.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2081.00 while in the last week, between ₹1941.20 to ₹2081.00. 0.61 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of ₹33222.0 crore and profits of ₹8227.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via