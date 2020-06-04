Tata Consultancy Services share price up 1.25% at 09:33 today

Tata Consultancy Services share price up 1.25% at 09:33 today1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were up +1.25% at 09:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded +1.25% higher at ₹2071.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹7,75,692.97 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.14% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.
The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, INFY rose 0.26%, WIPRO rose 1.02%, and HCLTECH rose 1.16%.
At day's high, Tata Consultancy Services shares rose as much as 1.36% to ₹2073.20, after opening at ₹2045.35. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at ₹2045.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2045.35 to ₹2073.20 on BSE.
On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2081.00 while in the last week, between ₹1962.90 to ₹2081.00. 0.11 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of ₹33222.0 crore and profits of ₹8227.0 crore.
