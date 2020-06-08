Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were up +1.73% at 10:32 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded +1.73% higher at ₹2083.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹7,81,940.69 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.56% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, INFY rose 1.81%, WIPRO rose 1.81%, and HCLTECH rose 0.95%.

At day's high, Tata Consultancy Services shares rose as much as 1.93% to ₹2087.70, after opening at ₹2073.00. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at ₹2048.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2062.60 to ₹2087.70 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of ₹2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of ₹1867.00 to ₹2100.00 while in the last week, between ₹1982.00 to ₹2100.00. 0.32 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of ₹33222.0 crore and profits of ₹8227.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via