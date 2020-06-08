Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Consultancy Services share price up 1.73% at 10:32 today

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were up +1.73% at 10:32 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tata Consultancy Services shares traded +1.73% higher at 2083.55, giving it a market capitalization of 7,81,940.69 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.56% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, INFY rose 1.81%, WIPRO rose 1.81%, and HCLTECH rose 0.95%.

At day's high, Tata Consultancy Services shares rose as much as 1.93% to 2087.70, after opening at 2073.00. Tata Consultancy Services shares had closed at 2048.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2062.60 to 2087.70 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Consultancy Services shares had a 52-week high of 2296.0 on Sep 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of 1504.4 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Consultancy Services shares have traded in a range of 1867.00 to 2100.00 while in the last week, between 1982.00 to 2100.00. 0.32 Lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tata Consultancy Services had posted standalone revenues of 33222.0 crore and profits of 8227.0 crore.

