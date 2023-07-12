Tata Consultancy Services share price marginally rose on Wednesday's trading session ahead of the company's Q1FY23 (April-June) quarter results. The IT industry giant is anticipated to have a lacklustre quarter, in keeping with the overall weak sector performance that was hit by a slower deal pipeline conversion impacting volumes in a seasonally strong quarter. TCS share price opened at ₹3,275.15 apiece on BSE .

Along with the financial results, the company's board will also discuss the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders in its meeting today.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the IT major is expected to report a modest increase in revenue of 0.7% QoQ at ₹59,600 crore in Q1FY24, but its net profit is predicted to fall by 4.6% sequentially to ₹10,900 crore.

The company's margins are projected to be impacted by the full quarter impact of wage increases and decreased utilisation as a result of project cancellations and postponements in Q1FY24.

EBIT is expected to fall to ₹13,800 crore, while EBIT margin is likely to contract to 23.1% from 24.5%, QoQ.

Today, investors will also keep an eye on TCS' projected margins, management commentary on the demand environment across regions, an update on projects that have been delayed, postponed, or cancelled due to macro uncertainties, and hiring strategy in the face of slowing growth and macro uncertainties.

The company missed market estimates for the three months that ended in March 2023 despite reporting consolidated net profit growth of 5.03% quarter over quarter to ₹11,392 crore and consolidated revenue from operations growth of 1.6% quarter over quarter to 59,162 crore. Additionally, the operating margins were constant at 24.5% while the net margins were 19.3%.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 4.9% and underperformed its sector by 4.6% in the past year.

“TCS and HCL Tech officially set-afire the ceremonial starters pistol for the Q1 earning season. Investors will spy with one big eye on the overall demand scenario in the tech space. The June quarter earnings are seen to be weaker than expected amid uncertain and global environment and a slowdown in discretionary spending by clients.

Technically, looks weak on charts TCS can test below 3200 and Infosys can test below 1280 while for HCL Tech it looks weaker results are already discounted in the price action and from here it can test below 1100 ahead of results expectations. We continue to remain neutral to negative on IT stocks for Q1 results," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, the large cap IT stocks have seen a consolidation phase in last one quarter due to weaker results announcement during the last quarter.

“Now, as investors would be keenly looking for cues from the results which would be announced now and any positive surprise in terms of better than expected numbers or good guidance could lead to a catch up move in the large cap IT names. We advise investors to wait for the results and then take a stock specific approach accordingly," added Jain.

