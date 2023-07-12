Technically, looks weak on charts TCS can test below 3200 and Infosys can test below 1280 while for HCL Tech it looks weaker results are already discounted in the price action and from here it can test below 1100 ahead of results expectations. We continue to remain neutral to negative on IT stocks for Q1 results," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.