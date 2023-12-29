Tata Consumer becomes sixth Tata Group stock to surpass ₹1 lakh crore market cap
Tata Consumer stock recorded a 3.8% increase, propelling it past this significant market capitalization threshold.
Tata Consumer Products has now joined the ranks of listed Tata Group companies with a market capitalization exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, making it the sixth firm to achieve this milestone. During Friday's trading session, Tata Consumer stock recorded a 3.8% increase, propelling it past this significant market capitalization threshold.
