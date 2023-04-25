Tata Consumer Products declares final dividend of 845%, scrip ended on a green note3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- Tata Consumer Products is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹68,231 Cr during its today's closing session.
Tata Consumer Products is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹68,231 Cr during its today's closing session. The company's brands are present in more than 40 countries, and some of its products include Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water, and new brands including Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus, and Tata Water Plus.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×