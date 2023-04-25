Tata Consumer Products declares final dividend of 845%, scrip ended on a green note

“The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8.45/- per equity share of Re. 1 each (845%), for the financial year 2022-23. The Dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, May 20, 2023, to Friday, May 26, 2023, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of this AGM and for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023," said Tata Consumer Products in a stock exchange filing today.