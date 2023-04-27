Shares of Tata Consumer Products could be a decent bet for the long term as its focus on new growth engines and rapidly scaling up its distribution network is expected to drive the next leg of growth.

The company on Tuesday reported a rise of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹289.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 14 per cent to ₹3,619 crore, as compared to ₹3,175 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock closed 1.64 per cent higher in the next trading session.

Read more: Tata Consumer Q4: Net profit up 21% to ₹289 cr, dividend declared

Brokerages remain positive, retain views

Most brokerage firms retained their views and expressed their positive views on Tata Consumer stock after its March quarter scorecard.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹910 and retained its FY24 and FY25 EPS (earnings per share) estimates even as it said the company's Q4 performance was better than its estimates.

The brokerage firm expects a revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 9 per cent, 15 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, for Tata Consumer over FY23-25.

"Tata Consumer Products reported a healthy operating performance (EBIT up 15 per cent YoY) in Q4FY23, led by 21 per cent YoY EBIT growth in the India branded business on the back of cost optimisation measures," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm highlighted that the company's international branded business EBIT declined marginally YoY due to inflationary pressures and adverse currency movements; however, sequentially EBIT witnessed 44 per cent growth, aided by pricing actions.

"Tata Consumer Products is following a two-pronged growth approach: (1) focusing on new growth engines such as Tata Sampann, NourishCo, Tata Soulfull and the ready-to-eat/ready-to-consume business (Tata Smartfoodz); and (2) rapidly scaling up its distribution network along with digitisation prowess across the supply chain, which will drive the next leg of growth," said Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹900, citing most of the issues related to tea, salt and international business are either resolved or the company has initiated pricing or trade activations. The brokerage firm expects a recovery in all three segments in FY24.

It also expects the company to use the additional resources and bandwidth to focus on improving competitive advantages in FY24 which are DCF accretive such as new product launches, premiumisation and distribution expansion.

"Our long-term positive view is intact. We reckon there will likely be opportunities in stock volatility for long-term investors," said ICICI Securities.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹900, valuing it at about 45 times on March 2025E EPS.

Nirmal Bang believes while price actions and structural cost savings in the international business along with normalisation of margins in the India salt business will help support margins, sustained recovery in the India tea business will be a key monitorable.

"We continue to believe that distribution expansion, the direct reach of 1.5mn (expected to increase further going ahead) and, category interventions and innovations (supported by market recovery) should drive double-digit topline growth," said Nirmal Bang.

"We are building in revenue CAGR of 11.4 per cent over FY23-FY25E. We expect EBITDA margin to improve by nearly 260bps over FY23-FY25E, driven by: (a) normalization of input costs + mix improvement leading to about 250bps expansion in gross margin and (b) scale and synergy benefits (partially offset by higher spending on A&P for core and new segments and costs towards distribution expansion)," said the brokerage firm.

As per the brokerage firm, this is expected to drive a strong 31.7 per cent earnings CAGR over FY23-FY25E.

"The company’s return ratios remain low when compared to FMCG peers, but we expect improvement to mid-teen levels in the next three-four years. This, along with confidence in the management’s execution capabilities makes us believe in the long-term potential of the company," Nirmal Bang said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test