Tata Consumer Products: Is it a buy after Q4? Here's what top brokerages say4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities also maintained a buy call on Tata Consumer Products stock with a target price of ₹900, citing most of the issues related to tea, salt and international business are either resolved or the company has initiated pricing or trade activations.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products could be a decent bet for the long term as its focus on new growth engines and rapidly scaling up its distribution network is expected to drive the next leg of growth.
