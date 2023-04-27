Tata Consumer Products: Is it a buy after Q4? Here's what top brokerages say

"We are building in revenue CAGR of 11.4 per cent over FY23-FY25E. We expect EBITDA margin to improve by nearly 260bps over FY23-FY25E, driven by: (a) normalization of input costs + mix improvement leading to about 250bps expansion in gross margin and (b) scale and synergy benefits (partially offset by higher spending on A&P for core and new segments and costs towards distribution expansion)," said the brokerage firm.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}