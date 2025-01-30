Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Tata Consumer Products on Thursday reported a 5% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹299.75 crore in Q3 of financial year 2-24-25 (FY 25) as against ₹316 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations witnessed a 16.8% increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹4,444 crore as against ₹3,804 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.