Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results: Tata group firm posts 38% YoY rise in net profit to ₹385 crore — Details here

Tata Consumer Q3 Results: Tata group's FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products, posted a sharp 38% year-on-year (YoY) surge in the consolidated profit for the third quarter of the financial year on Tuesday, January 27.

Its profit in Q3 FY26 came in at ₹384.61 crore as against ₹278.88 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue jumped 15.22% YoY to ₹5,112 crore during the quarter under review from ₹4,43.56 crore, led by growth in the India business.

Meanwhile, the consolidated EBITDA for the quarter came in 26% higher at ₹728 crore, with EBITDA margin at 14.2%, expanding 120 bps YoY.

Segment-wise revenue breakdown The India foods business jumped 19%, with salt revenue rising 14% during the quarter, supported by strong volume growth. Tata Sampann portfolio continued to build on its momentum and grew 45% for the quarter with strong performance from new launches and innovations, the company said.

As for the Indian beverages business, revenue growth stood at 7% during the quarter under review, with the coffee segment recording a 40% rise.

The international business growth stood at 18%, and the non-branded segment growth was 23%.

Improvement in the operating performance of Branded Business was aided by lower tea cost inflation-led margin expansion in India, partly offset by coffee cost inflation in the International business and higher investments behind brands. Non-Branded Business margins were lower on account of reversals of fair value gains of the previous year.

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, “Q3FY26 marked another quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Tata Consumer Products, led by healthy volume-led growth and sustained momentum across our core as well as growth businesses. With improving margins, disciplined execution and a sharper focus on high-growth categories, we remain confident in our strategy to build a more agile, innovation-led and profitable consumer business for the long term.”

The company's board also considered the possibility of exploring potential opportunities for the sale of the property held by its subsidiary, TRIL Constructions Limited.

"At this stage, no definitive agreement has been executed. The proposal is currently exploratory in nature, and the Company will evaluate possible options in due course," the company said in an exchange filing.

Tata Consumer shares jumped over 3% to the day's high of ₹1200 on the BSE following Q3 results announcement.