Tata Consumer Products to enter Nifty 50 index from 31 March; GAIL will be excluded1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 08:24 PM IST
- Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group
- Seven stocks including Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index
Tata Consumer Products will be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from 31 March, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It reported a 25.26% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of higher sales in branded business. GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty50 index.
Seven stocks Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be included in the index.
NSE announces changes in index maintenance guidelines; effective from 31 March1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day after bitcoin warning1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
With IPO in sight, investors see Zomato feeding many more mouths2 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Sensex attempt to rebound fails, ends 570 points off day's highs. Midcaps shine3 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, D.B.Corp Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are some of the stocks that will be excluded from NIFTY 500 Index.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. The changes will be effective from 31 March, 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.