Tata Consumer Products will be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from 31 March, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It reported a 25.26% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of higher sales in branded business. GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty50 index.

Seven stocks Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be included in the index.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, D.B.Corp Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are some of the stocks that will be excluded from NIFTY 500 Index.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. The changes will be effective from 31 March, 2021.

