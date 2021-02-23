OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Consumer Products to enter Nifty 50 index from 31 March; GAIL will be excluded
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology (HT_PRINT)
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology (HT_PRINT)

Tata Consumer Products to enter Nifty 50 index from 31 March; GAIL will be excluded

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 08:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group
  • Seven stocks including Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index

Tata Consumer Products will be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from 31 March, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It reported a 25.26% rise in consolidated net profit to 237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of higher sales in branded business. GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty50 index.

Seven stocks Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be included in the index.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, D.B.Corp Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are some of the stocks that will be excluded from NIFTY 500 Index.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. The changes will be effective from 31 March, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout