Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Consumer Products to enter Nifty 50 index from 31 March; GAIL will be excluded
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology

Tata Consumer Products to enter Nifty 50 index from 31 March; GAIL will be excluded

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group
  • Seven stocks including Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index

Tata Consumer Products will be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from 31 March, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It reported a 25.26% rise in consolidated net profit to 237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of higher sales in branded business. GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty50 index.

Tata Consumer Products will be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from 31 March, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It reported a 25.26% rise in consolidated net profit to 237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of higher sales in branded business. GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty50 index.

Seven stocks Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be included in the index.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Seven stocks Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be included in the index.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, D.B.Corp Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are some of the stocks that will be excluded from NIFTY 500 Index.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. The changes will be effective from 31 March, 2021.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.