Tata Consumer Q4: Net profit up 21% to ₹289 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.45 per equity share of ₹1 each (845%), for the financial year 2022-23.
FMCG Tata Consumers on Tuesday reported a rise of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹289.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
