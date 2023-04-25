Tata Consumer Q4: Net profit up 21% to 289 cr, dividend declared

“We delivered strong topline growth of 11% while balancing margins in an extremely volatile macro environment this fiscal. Importantly, we delivered a strong earnings growth of 28%. During the quarter, we saw early signs of green shoots in our branded tea business, with the interventions we put in place starting to yield positive results. In our other core business of salt, we continued to execute strongly and have gained market share despite pricing actions taken to mitigate inflation," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

