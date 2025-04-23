Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Tata group company posts 59% YoY jump in profit to ₹345 crore, declares dividend

Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Tata group company Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday, April 23, posted a sharp 59% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its March 2025 quarter (Q4) consolidated net profit to ₹345 crore. The figure stood at ₹216.63 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹4,608 crore during the quarter under review, recording an increase of 17% YoY as against ₹3,927 crore posted in the March 2024 quarter.

On a sequential basis, the profit rose 24% from ₹279 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter, while the revenue grew by 3.6% from ₹4,444 crore in the preceding quarter.

The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹625 crore, down 1%.

“We ended the year with a strong quarter, accelerating the momentum further. We delivered a topline growth of 17% during the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 16%. The growth was broad-based across India and the International business in line with the earlier trend," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

Segment-wise Performance Here's a look at Tata Consumer's segment-wise performance for Q4 FY25:

India Beverage Business For the domestic beverage business, the company recorded a 9% YoY growth in revenue and continued to retain its leadership position in the e-commerce channel. The RTD (Ready to Drink) business delivered a growth of 10%, driven by a strong volume growth of 17%.

India Foods Business Overall, India Foods had another strong quarter with 27% growth (+17% organic), bringing FY25 growth to 29% (+13% organic). The salt revenue grew 13%, with the value-added salt portfolio growing 31% during the quarter. The Tata Sampann portfolio grew 30% for the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 29%. Tata Soulfull also had a strong year with 32% growth.

International Business For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 5% with FY 25 growth at 7% (excluding the international business of Capital Foods and Organic India). "Integration of Capital Foods and Organic India’s international operations has opened up further opportunities for growth outside the core beverages business," said the company.

Tata Starbucks The company added six net new stores during the quarter and entered six new cities. In FY25, 58 net new stores were added, bringing the total number of stores to 479 across 80 cities.

Tata Consumer Dividend The Board also recommended a dividend of ₹8.25/- per equity share of ₹1 each (825%) for FY 2024-25. The Tata group firm has not announced a record date for the dividend payment.

“The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 21, 2025,” Tata Consumer Products said in a filing today.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Tata Consumer share price ended at ₹1149 on the BSE, up 1.14%.