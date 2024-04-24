Tata Consumer share price falls 5% after Q4 result; should you buy or sell the stock?
Tata Consumer share price has significantly outperformed the equity benchmark in the last one year. The stock has jumped nearly 68 per cent in the last one year (as of April 23 close) against a nearly 24 per cent gain in equity benchmark Sensex.
Tata Consumer share price: After three consecutive sessions of gains, shares of Tata Consumer Products cracked over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings. Tata Consumer share price opened at ₹1,112.90 against its previous close of ₹1,173.25 and fell 5.30 per cent to the level of ₹1,111.05. Around 10:15 am, Tata Consumer share price traded 4.88 per cent lower at ₹1,116 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.39 per cent up at 74,024.86 at that time.
