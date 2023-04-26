Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd partially recovered from their early session losses, but they are currently trading flat.

The stock fell 0.5% on Wednesday early trade, following positive Q4FY23 earnings. The company for Q4FY23 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹268.59 crore, up 23.46% on year from ₹217.54 crore.

As per the Tata Consumer's regulatory filing, revenue from operations totaled ₹3,618.73 crore, an increase of 13.96% from ₹3,175.41 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read: Tata Consumer Q4: Net profit up 21% to ₹289 cr, dividend declared

Tata Consumer reported sales of ₹3,618.73 crore (up 14% YoY), which is higher than the brokerage Nuvama Weath Management Ltd and consensus projections by 1.8% and 3.3%, respectively. EBITDA/PAT increased by 15%/16%, also exceeding the brokerage's and consensus estimates.

"The India business grew by 15% led by strong volume growth in Foods business (8%) and Beverages (3% in tea). The salt portfolio continued its strong momentum and recorded 24% YoY growth with market share gains. While the company reported overall growth, margins have remained subdued due to inflation, currency weakness and pricing lag in International business. We maintain 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹865," added the brokerage in its report.

On the technical front, the stock price fell 7.6% and underperformed its sector by 19.2% in the past year.

“We are not seeing major any traction post the result however, we witnessed strong move on Monday and we expect the stock to rally upward in the near term. 710 is a strong support whereas 770 is the resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

Also Read: Tata Consumer Products declares final dividend of 845%, scrip ended on a green note