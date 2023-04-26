Tata Consumer slips into red on Wednesday post robust Q4FY23 results1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:43 AM IST
- As per the Tata Consumer's regulatory filing, revenue from operations totaled ₹3,618.73 crore, an increase of 13.96% from ₹3,175.41 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd partially recovered from their early session losses, but they are currently trading flat.
