Tata Consumer to consider fundraising via debt issue. Details here
Tata Consumer board will meet on 19th January 2024 to consider the proposal for fundraising
Tata Consumer board will consider and approve fundraising through debt issues in its board meeting scheduled on 19th January 2024. The Tata group company informed Indian exchanges about the plan in its latest exchange filing on Friday evening.
