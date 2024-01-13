 Tata Consumer to consider fundraising via debt issue. Details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tata Consumer to consider fundraising via debt issue. Details here
Back Back

Tata Consumer to consider fundraising via debt issue. Details here

 Asit Manohar

Tata Consumer board will meet on 19th January 2024 to consider the proposal for fundraising

This is the second major corporate announcement made by Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday. Earlier, the company had announced the acquisition of Organic India. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
This is the second major corporate announcement made by Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday. Earlier, the company had announced the acquisition of Organic India. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tata Consumer board will consider and approve fundraising through debt issues in its board meeting scheduled on 19th January 2024. The Tata group company informed Indian exchanges about the plan in its latest exchange filing on Friday evening.

Tata Consumer debt issue details

In one of its latest exchange filings on Friday at Indian stock market's bourses, Tata Consumer said, "In accordance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, to consider, inter-alia, the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of commercial papers/debentures and equity issue through Rights Issue or any other appropriate mode, as may be decided by the Board, subject to requisite approvals."

Tata Consumer news

This is the second major corporate announcement made by Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday. Earlier, the company had announced the acquisition of Organic India, a ‘better for you’ organic brand spanning Food & Beverages and Nutraceutical categories. 

Tata Consumer Products announced on Friday that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 100% of the issued equity share capital of Organic India, one of the strongest ‘better for you’ organic brands spanning Food & Beverages and Herbal & Traditional Supplements. This move is consistent with Tata Consumer’s strategic intent to expand its product portfolio and its target addressable market in fastgrowing/high margin categories. This acquisition will create a Health & Wellness platform for Tata Consumer Products.

The total addressable market for the categories that Organic India is present in is 7,000 crores in India and 75,000 crores in international markets where Tata Consumer has a strong presence. This acquisition will provide significant synergy benefits in distribution, logistics, and overheads apart from driving portfolio premiumization and unlocking additional channels and new markets. Structural growth drivers for this portfolio include increasing demand for Health & Wellness products, growing consumer awareness around wellness, and changing consumer preferences.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App