FMCG Tata Consumers on Tuesday reported a rise of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹289.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 14 per cent to ₹3,619 crore, as compared to ₹3,175 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.45 per equity share of ₹1 each (845%), for the financial year 2022-23.

The revenue growth was mainly driven by underlying growth of 15% in India business, 6% in international business and 9% in non-branded business.

For the quarter, the India Packaged Beverages business delivered 1% revenue growth and 3% volume growth, recording a sequential recovery. The India Foods business delivered 26% revenue growth and 8% volume growth, bringing to close a strong year for the foods business when revenue grew 26%.

Coffee continued its strong performance with a revenue growth of 31% YoY.

In FY23, the modern trade channel grew 21%, contributing to 14% of India business sales, said Tata Consumers. The e-commerce channel grew 32%, contributing to 9% of India business sales.

Nearly, 10% of E-commerce revenue came from NPD (New Product Development) during the year.

Tata Starbucks recorded strong revenue growth of 48% for the quarter, bringing FY23 growth to 71%, albeit on a base that was impacted by the pandemic.

Tata Starbucks has opened 71 new stores during the year, the highest ever annual store addition and entered 15 new cities-. The total number of stores stands at 333 across 41 cities.

