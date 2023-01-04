Tata Elxsi, 6 other midcap stocks upgraded to largecap in AMFI rejig2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- AMFI has released the list of market capitalisation classification for categorizing stocks into largecaps, midcaps and smallcap
The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has released the list of market capitalisation classification for categorizing stocks into largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps based on the six months average market capitalisation (from 1 July 2022 to 30 December 2022).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started