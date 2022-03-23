In the wake of three eventful SAIR (Semi Annual Review) – in November 2020, May 2021 and November 2021, it anticipates the upcoming May 2022 SAIR to be less exciting one as there are no names yet that could make the cut in its view. The market cap cut off date could be any day between April 18-29, 2022 whereas the announcement date is expected to be on May 13 and rebalance date on May 31.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}