Tata Elxsi share price down 5% after disappointing Q3 results; what should investors do now?
The share price of Tata Elxsi fell almost 5 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the IT firm reported disappointing results for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24).
The share price of Tata Elxsi fell almost 5 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the IT firm reported disappointing results for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message