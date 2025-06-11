Tata Elxsi share price in focus as will trade ex-dividend today for dividend payout of ₹75 per share

Dividend Stock: Tata Elxsi share price will remain in focus on Wednesday. The stock will trade ex-dividend today.

Tata Elxsi had set 11 June 2025 as the record date for identifying the list of eligible share holders to receive dividend and reap benefits of the dividend

Record date implies that the investors who wish to benefit from Dividend payout announced by the company and receive dividend needed to buy shares of Tata Elxsi at least one day before the record date, as per T+1 Settlement procedure, for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout.

As per release by Tata Elxsi, Dividends on shares held in physical form will be paid to members whose names are included in the Register of Members as of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the end of work hours. Dividends on shares held in demat form will be paid to members whose names are included in the list of beneficial owners provided by the Depositories as of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the end of business hours.

Tata Elxsi Dividend Payout Details At its meeting on April 17, 2025, the company's board of directors proposed that members approve a dividend of Rs. 75 each equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece at the 36th annual general meeting. The announcement amounted to 750% dividend considering the face value of shares.

Tata Elxsi Annual General Meeting or AGM details- The company had announced that on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the company's 36th Annual General Meeting will take place by video conference or other audio-visual means.

Tata Elxsi Dividend payout date - If authorized, the dividend will be paid by June 30, 2025, at the latest, after the following tax deductions are made at the source.

Tata Elxsi share price on Tuesday had closed 1.10% higher on the BSE at ₹6703.50