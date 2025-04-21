Tata Elxsi share price rises 5% post Q4 results, ₹75 per share dividend announcement: Buy or Sell?

Stock Market today: Tata Elxsi share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q4 results that were announced by the company over the weekend. Tata Elxsi also announced ₹75 per share as dividend

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results In the fourth quarter of FY25, Tata Elxsi reported a 13.4% quarterly drop in net profit, which came to ₹172.4 crore from ₹199 crore the previous quarter. This decline is ascribed to persistent issues in its main transportation sector, which is struggling as a result of international trade and geopolitical unrest.

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, the company reported operating revenue of Rs. 908.3 Crore. The Operating revenues were also lower than ₹939 crore in the previous quarter., though were comparable to ₹906 crore in the year ago quarter.

Tata Elxsi said that Earnings before interest Tax depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA during the quarter stood at 207.7 Crore translating into EBITDA Margin at 22.9%.

Dividend related announcement: The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 750% i.e Rs. 75 per equity share of par value of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders of the company at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Technical views Tata Elxsi, after a 55% fall from all-time highs and a 48% drop in the last 32 weeks, is showing signs of a dead cat bounce. A strong open-low setup with a 315% volume surge suggests selling exhaustion and value buying. If the index holds above 5000 on a closing basis, the stock may rally towards the immediate resistance at 5742. This level will be a key target for short-term traders riding the bounce, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities

The Tata Elxsi share price opened at ₹4801.00 on the BSE on Monday and rose to intraday highs of ₹5171.50, which translated into intraday gains of 5.5% over the previous day's closing price of ₹4899.75