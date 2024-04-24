Tata Elxsi share price falls 5% post Q4 results; A 700% dividend announcement fails to lift investor sentiments
Stock Market Today: Tata Elxsi share price declined more 5% in morning trades on Wednesday post Q4 results where it had reported net profit decline of 4.6% sequentially. A 700% dividend announcement at Rs. 70, per equity share of Rs. 10 each, failed to lift investor sentiments.
Tata Elxsi Limited share price dipped more than 5% in morning trades on Wednesday post Q4 Results. Tata Elxsi had reported 4.6% dip in net profit on sequential basis during the March'2024 quarter. The earnings were announced post market hours on Tuesday.
