Tata Elxsi shares jump 20% in 2 days to all-time high. Here is why

"Despite strong growth and excellent margin performance, we maintain our reduce rating on Tata Elxsi due to diminishing margin of safety (it is trading at a premium valuation. The growth of 5.5% QoQ was in line with the estimate, while margin came was better than expectation. EPD (embedded product design) growth was strong but weakness was witnessed in the IDV (Industrial Design & Visualisation) segment (15.4% QoQ). The margin expanded 235bps to 33.2%, led by growth, offshoring (75%), and better utilisation (83%); however, considering the increasing cost structure, EBITDA margin should stabilise at 30%. Further margin upgrades seem difficult, given the supply-side challenges and rising attrition (up to 18.2%)," the brokerage said, maintaining that it remained positive on the company’s growth prospects and growth leadership in engineering, research and development segment.