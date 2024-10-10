Tata Group Shares: Shares of the Ratan Tata-backed Tata Group saw significant buying during early morning trading on Thursday. Most of the group's stocks were in positive territory, led by Tata Investment Corporation, which surged by 15% to ₹7,545 apiece. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) followed with a gain of 9%, while Tata Chemicals also rose by 8.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, other stocks such as Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, and Tata Power Company also recorded gains exceeding 3%. Ahead of the Q2 earnings announcement today, TCS shares are also trading in the green, with a rise of nearly 1%.

The whole country is paying tribute to the legendary Ratan Tata, who played a pivotal role in shaping one of India's oldest conglomerates into a global empire through a series of visionary and eye-catching deals.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86, was not only a business leader but also a symbol of innovation and philanthropy. In the wake of his passing, the stock market is also reflecting this sentiment, with investors rallying to honor his legacy by buying shares in Tata Group companies.

Despite the Axis Capital retained its 'reduce' rating on the Tata Technologies with a target price of ₹950 apiece, the stock in today's trading session jumped by 4% to ₹1,089 apiece, reflecting positive sentiment towards Tata group stocks.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "Investors can pay tribute to Ratan Tata and the great corporate empire he built by buying stocks like TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Indian Hotels. Ratan Tata, while pursuing the group's growth, contributed substantially to India's growth and millions of ordinary investors gained from the great man's vision.

"Also, investors should learn from the growth of the Tata empire that a long-term investment horizon is required to really participate in the wealth creation that happens through the capital market. In a bull market like the present one, there will always be valuation concerns. But great companies like the ones Ratan Tata built will create wealth for investors in the long run," he added.

Visionary Expansion: How Ratan Tata took Tata Group global Under Ratan Tata's leadership from 1991 to 2012, the Tata Group underwent significant transformations, expanding its global presence and diversifying its business portfolio. His tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on innovation, philanthropy, and sustainability, which helped transform the Tata Group into a leading global conglomerate.

Ratan Tata spearheaded the group's expansion into new sectors, including IT, telecommunications, and retail, while overseeing the acquisition of iconic brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Corus Steel, and Tetley Tea. During his leadership, the Tata Group achieved several milestones, including surpassing $100 billion in revenue, establishing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as India's largest IT company, and launching the Tata Nano, the world's most affordable car.

One of his most remarkable achievements was the turnaround of Tata Motors in 1999. Under his leadership, the company, which was on the brink of being sold, regained its footing with the launch of the Tata Indica in 1998. The company achieved profitability by 2003-2004, and in the following years, Tata Motors expanded its global footprint by acquiring Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. Understanding the needs of the common man, Ratan Tata also launched the Tata Nano, further solidifying his commitment to affordable innovation.

Tata Group now operates in more than 100 countries across six continent Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.