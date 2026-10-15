Tata Elxsi vs Tata Tech: Which Tata Group's stock wins Q2 results report card? Profit, revenue compared - Target price

Tata Elxsi vs Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies and Tata Elxsi have seen sharp upside over the past five trading sessions which also coincide with the announcement of their second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27. While Tata Elxsi reported double digit growth in profit, Tata Technologies saw 4% uptick.

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Tata Elxsi share price has surged nearly 22.8% in one week, whereas Tata Technologies stock has jumped nearly 6.36% in the duration.

Tata Elxsi vs Tata Technologies: Profit, revenue growth Tata Elxsi's net profit increased by 10% on an annual basis to ₹170.30 crore in Q2FY27, supported by key verticals. Its net profit stood at ₹154.82 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Its revenue from operations increased by 14.98% YoY to ₹1,055.66 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹918.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

Tata Technologies reported a 3.6% annual surge in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in September. The company's net profit increased to ₹171.44 crore driven by robust revenue growth and demand from automotive clients. Its net profit stood at ₹165.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,698.8 crore from ₹1,323.33 crore in July-September FY26.

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Tata Elxsi vs Tata Tech: Target price PL Capital increased its target price for both the Tata Group companies, however, it maintained ‘Reduce’ rating for Tata Technologies and ‘Accumulate’ for Tata Elxsi.

Tata Technologies received a target price of ₹670 per share. “We raise our target P/E multiple to 26x (earlier 24x) to Sept. 28 EPS to arrive at a revised TP of INR 670 (earlier INR 630) due to growing large deal velocity and steady revenue conversion. The stock is currently trading at 28x & 24x of FY28E & FY29E earnings leaving no potential upside. Maintain REDUCE.”

For Tata Elxsi, PL Capital revised target price to ₹3790 per share. “. With improving performance and optimism of auto revival, we revise our target multiple to 24x Sep. 28E EPS (22x earlier), that translates to revised target price of INR 3,790 (earlier 3,480). Maintain our ACCUMULATE rating.”

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Tata Elxsi vs Tata Technologies: Share price trend, Mcap, RoE Tata Technologies stock was trading 0.55% lower at ₹741 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹30,088.44 crore at 2:50 pm on Thursday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 39.39%. Tata Tech stock has delivered 6.57% return in one week, 28.5% return in six months and 6.47% return in one year.

Tata Elxsi share price was trading 2.32% higher at ₹3698.60 per share with a market capitalisation of ₹23,046.89 crore. With an RoE of 26.95%, the stock has delivered 23.3% return in one week, 19.36% return in two weeks. However, the stock has declined 31% in one year and 50% in two years.

Tata Elxsi vs Tata Technologies: Share price outlook Tata Technologies reported a mixed performance in the June quarter with a revenue growth of around 1.9% on a sequential basis (in CC terms) which was in line with estimates, according to PL Capital. The brokerage expects sequential margin improvement in H2FY27.

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Tata Elxsi reported strong margin performance in Q2FY27, and its H2FY27 growth is expected to be better than H1FY27. The company delivered better than expected performance in the September quarter, according to PL Capital.

Tata Elxsi vs Tata Technologies: How are the two Tata Group companies different? The two Tata Group companies operate in engineering, software and technology services. However, the Pune-headquartered Tata Technologies is more aligned with product engineering and manufacturing. Whereas, Bengaluru-headquartered Tata Elxsi's prime focus is on design-led engineering with software development and digital innovation.