Tata feud wipes ₹52,154 crore off listed companies’ market value

The Tata Sons-Tata Trusts standoff has become a shareholder problem, wiping out ₹52,154 crore, or approximately $5.44 billion, in market value from the group’s listed companies on Friday as investors reassessed the implications for leadership and capital allocation.

The sell-off was concentrated in a handful of Tata stocks. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) suffered the biggest hit, losing ₹34,372 crore in market value in a single session. Titan Co. Ltd followed with an erosion of ₹9,100 crore, while Tata Steel Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd lost ₹4,057 crore and ₹3,996 crore, respectively. Tata Chemicals Ltd shed another ₹2,214 crore.

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The market reaction reflects concerns over what the leadership standoff could mean for how the group deploys capital, analysts said.

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“The jitteriness is primarily coming from concerns around capital allocation. Over the past few years, the Tata group has invested heavily across businesses such as Air India, electronics manufacturing, batteries, data centres and semiconductors. Investors were expecting these investments to start getting monetized over the next four to five years,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of retail research at ICICI Securities.

Any change in capital allocation going forward could therefore have implications for individual companies as well as the group as a whole, said Pandey adding that “is why we could see some uncertainty in the listed Tata companies until there is greater clarity on the leadership side.”

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Not all Tata stocks fell The selloff was not uniform across the group. While most of Tata’s listed companies lost market value, seven of the 26 listed entities gained, including Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Tata Capital, Tata Power and The Indian Hotels Co.

"(The) impact is unlikely to be uniform across the group. Companies with strong standalone growth drivers may remain relatively insulated, while those dependent on large group-level investments could see greater uncertainty,” said ICICI’s Pandey. Until there is clarity on leadership and capital allocation, some volatility in Tata stocks could continue, he said.

The market reaction followed a sharp escalation in the dispute at Tata Sons.

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On Thursday, the Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to recommend a five-year extension for chairman N. Chandrasekaran, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The decision deepened the standoff between Tata Sons and its majority shareholder, with Tata Trusts calling the reappointment an “illegal” move and saying it will continue its process to find a new chairman.

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In a statement the same day, Tata Trusts said the resolution passed at the board meeting was a “legal nullity” because it did not comply with provisions of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. Noel Tata was the only director to vote against the resolution.

On 12 August, Tata Sons chair Chandrasekaran had announced that he would not seek another term upon the conclusion of his present tenure on 20 February 2027.

"Independent of the merits and legality of the decisions taken, Tata Sons’ board has shown poor judgment in the choices made at its 17 September 2026 board meeting. Its actions appear rushed, undermining the principle of thoughtful deliberation. In doing so, the board has disregarded the intent of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association — legal opinions notwithstanding — and strayed from the Group’s own policies," Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, wrote in a note on Friday. “For an institution that has long prided itself on doing what is right, even at a cost, this marks a troubling lapse and a dismal performance by its leadership.”

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About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.