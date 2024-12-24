Tata Group stocks, including Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors and Tata Technologies, saw significant gains on BSE amid news of a potential IPO for Tata Capital.

Several Tata Group stocks, including Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Technologies and Tata Motors witnessed significant gains in the morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, December 24, amid reports that the group is moving closer to launching the initial public offer (IPO) of its financial services arm Tata Capital.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation surged as much as 12 per cent, while those of Tata Technologies rose 4 per cent. Shares of Tata Chemicals (up 3 per cent), Tata Motors (up 2 per cent) and TCS (up 1 per cent) also rose during the session.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Tata Group is in talks with advisors about launching the Tata Capital IPO next year.

"Work has begun on the proposed initial public offer. This is to comply with RBI's norms for 'upper layer' NBFCs. No final call has been taken on the quantum, but the deal is expected to be a big-bang one in excess of ₹15,000 crore," Moneycontrol quoted a source saying so.

Another source told Moneycontrol that the group has roped in law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and investment bank Kotak Mahindra Capital as advisors for the purpose.

Mint could not independently verify this news till this article was first published around 10:20 AM.