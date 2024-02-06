Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross ₹30 lakh crore market cap; Details here
Tata Group's combined market capitalisation soared past ₹30 lakh crore, marking a historic moment for Indian business. This remarkable surge in shareholder wealth has been primarily fueled by the notable interest in shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Indian Hotels throughout the year.
