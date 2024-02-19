Tata Group combined market cap bigger than Pakistan's economy
India's largest business conglomerate boasts a market capitalization of $365 billion or approximately ₹30.3 lakh crore, exceeding the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) estimations of Pakistan's GDP, which stands at approximately $341 billion.
Tata Group companies have delivered remarkable returns in the last one year, propelling the conglomerate's market value to a size surpassing that of the entire economy of neighboring Pakistan, according to a report by The Economic Times.
