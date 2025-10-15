Trent Q2 results date: Tata Group company to announce its Q2 earnings on this date in November; check details

Trent Q2 results date: The Tata Group retail company, Trent, will announce its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, 7th November 2025.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, October 15, the company said that its board will meet on 7th November to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2025.

"This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, 7th November 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2025," said the company.

For Q1FY26, Trent reported a revenue of ₹4,883 crore, up nearly 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while its net profit increased by 13 per cent YoY to ₹565 crore.

As Mint reported, of the ₹4,883 crore revenue generated during the quarter, about 82 per cent came from Trent’s fashion businesses Zudio and Westside, while the remaining 18 per cent came from its food and grocery unit, Star.

Trent Q2 business update Trent offered a glimpse of its performance in the September quarter, revealing its revenue numbers through an exchange filing on October 6.

Trent said its standalone revenue from the sale of products during Q2FY26 rose by 17 per cent to ₹5,002 crore from ₹4,260 crore in the same quarter last year. For the first half of FY26, Trent’s revenue rose 19 per cent to ₹10,063 crore from ₹8,488 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Moreover, Trent opened 13 new Westside stores and 40 new Zudio stores during the quarter.

Trent share price trend Trent share price rose by over a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, October 15, looking set to snap its two-day losing streak.

The retail stock has been under pressure this year, having fallen nearly 35 per cent.

The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹4,491.75 on April 7 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹8,268.95 on October 15 last year.

