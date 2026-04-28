Tata Group firm Trent announces record dates for bonus issue, dividend; check details

Tata Group stock Trent has announced the record dates for its proposed bonus share issue as well as dividend payment, according to an exchange filing released on Monday evening.

Bonus issue record date The company has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for its maiden bonus issue, which will be offered in a 1:2 ratio.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 29th May 2026 as the Record Date for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. one (1) equity share as bonus share for every two (2) existing fully paid up equity shares held by the members of the Company, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable and approval of the shareholders vide Postal Ballot," the company announced in an exchange filing.

In its regulatory filing, the retail major stated that shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every two fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date. The issuance remains subject to necessary statutory and regulatory clearances, including shareholder approval via postal ballot. Investors whose names appear in the register of members or in the list of beneficial owners as of the record date will qualify for the allotment.

Dividend Record Date This announcement follows Trent’s earlier disclosure made alongside its Q4 results, where it had also declared a ₹6 dividend. It also announced a record date of June 10, 2026, for the payment of dividend.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record Date as Wednesday, 10th June 2026, for payment of dividend, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. If the dividend on equity shares, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the forthcoming AGM, such dividend will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or after Friday, 26th June 2026," it said in the regulatory filing.

Bonus issue details and other highlights The bonus issue represents a significant milestone for the parent company of Westside and Zudio, as it marks the first time Trent is issuing bonus shares. Under this plan, the company will issue nearly 17.77 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, by capitalising a portion of its share premium reserves.

Trent expects to complete the allotment of bonus shares by June 21, utilising its share premium reserves, which stood at over ₹1,900 crore at the end of FY26.

A bonus issue involves distributing additional shares to existing shareholders without any extra cost. This move is often seen as a sign of confidence in the company’s financial strength and future growth prospects. While it increases the total number of outstanding shares, it does not impact the company’s overall market capitalisation. However, such actions generally enhance liquidity and improve affordability for retail investors.

Separately, the company has approved plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through one or more tranches via equity issuance, rights issue, or other permissible routes, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition, Trent had earlier cleared a proposal to raise further capital through equity shares via rights issue or other modes. It also introduced an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) under which approximately 8.89 lakh shares will be issued to eligible participants.

Trent Q4 Results For the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26), Trent reported a consolidated net profit of ₹413.10 crore, compared to ₹311.60 crore in the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 32.57% YoY. Revenue from operations stood at ₹5,027.99 crore, up from ₹4,216.94 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 19.23% increase.

Operating EBITDA came in at ₹653 crore for the quarter and ₹2,702 crore for FY26. This translates into EBITDA growth of 44% YoY in Q4 and 25% for the full year.

Commenting on the performance, Noel N Tata, Chairman of Trent Ltd, stated that the company delivered a resilient performance in FY26 despite macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. He added that steady consumer demand and strong execution supported growth, while a differentiated product mix and an expanding brand portfolio continued to drive revenue and margin expansion.

According to HDFC Securities, Trent’s standalone revenue grew primarily driven by store additions, while like-for-like (LFL) growth remained in low single digits for both Q4 FY26 and FY26. The brokerage also highlighted risks stemming from geopolitical developments and macroeconomic uncertainty, which could weigh on discretionary consumption and cost structures.

HDFC Securities said it has revised its FY27 and FY28 APAT estimates by -1% and +1%, respectively. However, it downgraded the stock to ADD, assigning a SOTP-based target price of ₹4,500, factoring in around 57x FY28 adjusted P/E for the standalone business and 2x FY28 EV/sales for Star. The brokerage noted that upside potential appears limited following a more than 30% rally in the stock since its last upgrade.

The brokerage further noted that the company plans to raise ₹25 billion to upgrade existing stores, incubate new brands and categories, expand supply chain and warehouse capabilities, enhance automation initiatives, and accelerate the expansion of Star Bazaar.

Trent Stock Performance Shares of Trent have gained 25% over the past one month and 12% over the last three months, although the stock has declined 17% over the past one year. Over a longer horizon, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging approximately 445% in the past five years.

The Tata Group company touched its 52-week high of ₹6,259 in June 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹3,276.10 in March 2026.