Markets
The Tatas of South India deserve your attention, dear investor—here’s why
Rashmi Pratap 5 min read 13 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- A southern powerhouse with a century-old legacy, this group rivals India's biggest names with unmatched financial strength and a diverse global footprint.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In India’s vast corporate landscape, several business groups have made their mark, yet few stand as tall as the Tata Group. Known for its strong long-term performance and exceptional corporate governance, the Tatas enjoy a level of trust few others can claim.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less