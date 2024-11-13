The Tatas of South India deserve your attention, dear investor—here’s why

In just four years, CG Power has risen to become the most valuable company in the group by market capitalisation. Its turnaround is striking: from a net loss of ₹1,323 crore in FY20, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,427 crore in FY24. Over the same period, net sales surged from ₹5,100 crore to ₹8,100 crore, and its market cap has skyrocketed over 300 times, from ₹320 crore in March 2020 to ₹1.09 lakh crore as of November 8, 2024.