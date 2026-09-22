'Tata Group Must Be Protected': Sharad Pawar weighs in on Tata Sons-Tata Trusts row

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has called for the ongoing Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute to be resolved through dialogue, due process, and the group's governance rules, as a disagreement over leadership and the future structure of Tata Sons intensifies.

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In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Pawar highlighted the Tata Group’s distinctive ownership structure, with Tata Trusts holding around 66% of Tata Sons. He said the arrangement reflects the group’s longstanding philosophy of channelling wealth generated by its businesses towards philanthropy and broader public welfare.

Why Tata Trusts' 66% stake is at the centre of the debate Pawar argued that the Trusts' majority ownership is not simply a conventional shareholding arrangement but an important part of the Tata Group's institutional structure.

The Trusts' holdings in Tata Sons ultimately support charitable activities across areas such as healthcare, education, research and rural development. Pawar pointed to Tata Memorial Hospital, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as examples of institutions associated with this philanthropic legacy.

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His broader argument was that any changes to the role or rights of the Trusts should be considered in the context of the structure that has governed the group for decades.

What triggered the Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute? The immediate flashpoint is a 17 September decision by the Tata Sons board to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term starting in February 2027.

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The same board meeting also approved steps towards a potential listing of Tata Sons. Reuters reported that Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata opposed both decisions, while the Trusts' other nominee director, Venu Srinivasan, voted in favour.

The Trusts subsequently challenged the validity of Chandrasekaran's reappointment, arguing that Tata Sons' Articles of Association require the support of a majority of Trust-nominated directors for the appointment or reappointment of a chairman. Since Noel Tata voted against the resolution, the Trusts contend that the required condition was not met.

Tata Sons and the Trusts, therefore, have differing interpretations of how the company's Articles should apply to the board vote, turning what began as a leadership decision into a wider corporate-governance dispute.

Why the Articles of Association matter At the heart of the disagreement is Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA) — the company's internal constitutional framework that sets out how important corporate decisions should be taken.

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Pawar said these provisions should be respected and that the leadership question should be settled in accordance with the agreed governance framework rather than through escalating confrontation.

The Tata Trusts have similarly maintained that their nominee directors have specific affirmative rights under the Articles. The Trusts have also cited the Supreme Court's earlier ruling in the Cyrus Mistry case, arguing that their rights under the Articles were upheld.

The legal interpretation remains contested, with the two sides taking different positions on the effect of the Articles and the board's voting process.

Tata Sons listing adds another layer The dispute is also unfolding against the backdrop of Tata Sons' potential public listing.

Also Read | Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran flags rising business risks

The company has moved towards preparations for a listing, while Tata Trusts have opposed changing the long-standing structure and have argued for exploring alternatives. Reuters reported that the listing issue is linked to regulatory requirements following the Reserve Bank of India's classification of Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022.

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For investors and stakeholders across the Tata ecosystem, the outcome matters because Tata Sons sits at the centre of the group and controls stakes in several major Tata companies.

What happens next? Pawar's intervention essentially calls for the dispute to return to the group's established governance framework rather than escalate further.

The key questions now are whether Tata Sons and Tata Trusts can reach an agreement on Chandrasekaran's reappointment, the interpretation of the Articles of Association and the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

For readers, the important point is that this is not simply a disagreement over who leads Tata Sons. It also raises broader questions about how control is exercised within the Tata Group, what rights Tata Trusts have as the majority shareholder and whether the group's century-old ownership structure will remain intact.

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Pawar said protecting the Tata Group's trust-based legacy was important to preserving its wider contribution to India's development.

Also Read | Shapoorji Mistry urges Tata Trusts to back Tata Sons listing

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.