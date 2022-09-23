Tata group's metal stock hits lower circuit after Tata Steel merger news

Reeling under the heat of Tata Steel news, TRF share price today opened downside and went on to hit lower circuit within few seconds of opening bell. Prior to Friday session, this Tata group stock has hit upper circuit on all 5 previous sessions and the stock was trading at its 52-week high of ₹375.40 apiece after the end of Thursday session. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years as the stock has shot up to the tune of near 200 per cent in last one year. In YTD time, this metal stock has surged to the tune of 160 per cent.