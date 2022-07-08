Tata group share turns ex-dividend stock today. Key things you should know2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM IST
Dividend paying stock: One of the flagship Tata group companies, Titan Company has turned ex-dividend stock today. The board of directors of the jewelry brand has recommended dividend ₹7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for payment of dividend has been fixed on 11th July 2022. As stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday, leading fashion stock turned ex-dividend on Friday session. Company will pay this dividend after the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, which is scheduled on 26th July 2022.