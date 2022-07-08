Dividend paying stock: One of the flagship Tata group companies, Titan Company has turned ex-dividend stock today. The board of directors of the jewelry brand has recommended dividend ₹7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for payment of dividend has been fixed on 11th July 2022. As stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday, leading fashion stock turned ex-dividend on Friday session. Company will pay this dividend after the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, which is scheduled on 26th July 2022.

Informing Indian exchanges about the recommendation of dividend payment, Titan Company's exchange communication says, "Titan Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2022, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 7.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Later in other exchange communication, the Tata group company said that 38th AGM of the company will take place on 26th July 2022 citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), attached herewith is the Notice and the Explanatory Statement of the 3 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (1ST) via two-way Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means. The said Notice forms part of the Annual Report 2021-22 and is being sent through electronic mode to the shareholders of the Company."

Here we list out key details in regard to Tian Company's dividend for the financial year 2021-22:

1] Titan Company dividend 2022: Tata group company has announced a dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share.

2] Titan Company dividend record date: The board of directors of the fashion brand has fixed 11th July 2022 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for dividend payment.

3] Dividend payment: This ₹7.50 dividend shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting.

4] 38th AGM date: The board members and shareholders are going to approve this dividend recommendation in company's 38th AGM scheduled on 26th July 2022.

As per the Q1FY23 numbers, the dividend paying company recorded a whopping 205 per cent jump in sales compared to the corresponding period last year. However, this jump is sales can be attributed to the low base. Apart from this, the Tata group company registered a 3-year CAGR of 20.5 per cent over Q1FY20, the only non-disrupted first quarter in the last 3 years.