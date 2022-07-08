Tata group share turns ex-dividend stock today. Key things you should know

Later in other exchange communication, the Tata group company said that 38th AGM of the company will take place on 26th July 2022 citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), attached herewith is the Notice and the Explanatory Statement of the 3 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (1ST) via two-way Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means. The said Notice forms part of the Annual Report 2021-22 and is being sent through electronic mode to the shareholders of the Company."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}